ZURICH Feb 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8,378 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ABB

The power technology and automation group reported an end to its almost two-year decline in order intake by posting a small increase in new business and forecasting that 2017 would likely be dominated by market uncertainty.

SYNGENTA

The pesticides and seeds group expects its $43 billion takeover by ChemChina CNNCC.UL to close in the second quarter of 2017 as it makes progress in winning regulatory approval for the deal, it said.

SWISSCOM

The telecoms company reported 2016 net income rose by 17.8% to 1,604 million Swiss francs, largely due to non-recurring items, and said it plans to reduce its cost base by over 300 million Swiss francs between 2015 and 2020

VONTOBEL

The private bank and asset manager posted a 47 percent rise in full-year net profit, boosted by the sale of its stake in Helvetia Holding AG

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Senseonics Holdings Inc - Roche Holding Ltd reports 8.5 percent passive stake in Senseonics Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing

* Energiedienst Holding said Dominique Candrian will be proposed as the new chairman of the board of directors.

* Kuehne + Nagel said it is launching KN Packaging.

ECONOMY

* Swiss bond issue result due around 1000 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)