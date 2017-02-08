ZURICH Feb 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8,378 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks:
ABB
The power technology and automation group reported an end to
its almost two-year decline in order intake by posting a small
increase in new business and forecasting that 2017 would likely
be dominated by market uncertainty.
SYNGENTA
The pesticides and seeds group expects its $43 billion
takeover by ChemChina CNNCC.UL to close in the second quarter of
2017 as it makes progress in winning regulatory approval for the
deal, it said.
SWISSCOM
The telecoms company reported 2016 net income rose by 17.8%
to 1,604 million Swiss francs, largely due to non-recurring
items, and said it plans to reduce its cost base by over 300
million Swiss francs between 2015 and 2020
VONTOBEL
The private bank and asset manager posted a 47 percent rise
in full-year net profit, boosted by the sale of its stake in
Helvetia Holding AG
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Senseonics Holdings Inc - Roche Holding Ltd
reports 8.5 percent passive stake in Senseonics Holdings
Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing
* Energiedienst Holding said Dominique Candrian
will be proposed as the new chairman of the board of directors.
* Kuehne + Nagel said it is launching KN Packaging.
ECONOMY
* Swiss bond issue result due around 1000 GMT.
