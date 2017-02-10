ZURICH Feb 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8,445 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

SWISSCOM

The Italian antitrust authority has opened a probe into possible competition violations in the fibre optics agreement between Swisscom's fast-growing Fastweb unit and Telecom Italia. The joint venture "could reduce the intensity of competition" in the broadband and ultrafast broadband sectors, the statement said.

The authority said it had sent inspectors, along with finance police, to both of the companies on Thursday to acquire "elements needed for the investigation".

Fastweb said it was convinced the company had acted correctly and pledged to cooperate with the investigation.

For more click

JULIUS BAER

The private bank said it had been served with a 306 million euro ($325.9 million) claim that contends it did not prevent two clients from embezzling assets from a foreign corporation that is now being liquidated. Baer is contesting the claim and taking what it called "further appropriate measures" to defend its interests, it said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EMS Chemie said 2016 net sales rose 4.1 percent and net operating income (EBIT) by 16.9 percent as it posted record net sales, EBIT and net profit. It proposed raising its ordinary dividend to 13.00 francs from 11.00 and paying an extraordinary dividend of 4.00 francs per share. It forecast 2017 net sales and EBIT slightly above the previous year.

* Zuercher Kantonalbank says delivers record 2016 income of CHF 2.3 billion and increases group operating profit to CHF 761 million

* Graubuendner Kantonalbank says FY group profit 168.5 million Swiss francs (+ 0.2 pct)

* Swiss Re says completes public share buy-back programme

* Mobimo Holding AG says 2016 profit up a substantial 51.9 percent year-on-year to 159.4 million Swiss francs

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG to offer 50 million Swiss francs ($49.89 million) senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2022 with possibility of an increase to 60 million francs

* Kudelski said technology from its Conax unit had been selected by Indian pay-TV operator Triple Play to help drive expansion in the triple-play arena.

* Clariant said it had expanded its partnership with Lintech International LLC for Plastics and Rubber Pigment Product lines in North America, in which Lintech will become the sole regional distributor for certain products under Clariant trade names.

* Varia US Properties AG said it has closed its first three transactions after a capital increase in December. Varia expects the full deployment of the net IPO proceeds by the end of June.

ECONOMY

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)