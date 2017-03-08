UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, March 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening unchanged at 8,627 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.
NESTLE
The Swiss food group plans to close its 138-year-old plant in Linz, Austria, by March 2018, it said on Tuesday, citing falling demand and changing consumer trends.
For more click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Leclanche SA said it has received certifications for its LTO battery cells' compliance with latest Chinese standards, a pre-requisite for sales in the country.
* Charles Voegele said it has postponed its annual shareholders meeting from April 20 to a later, still-to-be-determined, date amid its sale to Italy's Sempione, which filed a claim regarding cancellation of outstanding Voegele shares.
* Norinvest said Cedric Anker has been named Banque Cramer & Cie's new chief executive officer.
* Dormakaba Holding said its first half net profit rose to 95.8 million Swiss francs ($94.51 million)from 67.1 million francs a year earlier.
* Kardex said its full year profit increased by 8.1 percent to 30.8 million euros.
* Bossard Holding said its full year earnings before interest increased by 11.6 percent to 78.5 million Swiss francs and net income rose 14.6 percent to 62.4 million francs.
* Banque Cantonale Du Valais said its net profit increased by 1.3 percent to 57.5 million Swiss francs.
* Lifewatch said federal claims in the Qui Tam case which was brought, in part, on behalf of Federal Government Payors, Medicare, Tricare And Veterans Administration have been dismissed with prejudice.
* Gurit said it currently estimates the company will continue to grow on a low single-digit level in 2017 after posting FY2016 net sales of 352 million Swiss francs ($347.24 million), a currency-adjusted increase of 0.3 percent versus 2015.
* Feintool said its net profit for 2016 rose to 32.1 million Swiss francs from 20.1 million francs a year earlier, and said it was proposing lifting its dividend by a third to 2 francs per share.
* Daetwyler said former Chief Executive Paul Haelg has been elected chairman of the company, succeeding Ulrich Graf.
*
ECONOMY
Swiss CPI due at 0815 GMT ($1 = 1.0137 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources