ZURICH, March 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.03 percent higher at 8,666 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

EFG INTERNATIONAL

The Swiss private bank on Wednesday posted full-year net profit of 339.3 million Swiss francs ($336.7 million), far ahead of analysts' estimates, as it now expects to pay 277.5 million francs less to buy BSI Bank.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

** Actelion said its drug discovery and early clinical pipeline business will be separated into a newly-created entity, Idorsia Ltd, as part of its deal with Johnson & Johnson.

** Comet will propose a ten-for-one stock split to boost the stock's liquidity and marketability, and a dividend of 12 francs per share. In 2017, it expects sales to grow to 370 to 390 million francs, with an EBITDA margin of 13-15 percent and a "further significant rise" in economic profit.

** Evolva Holding said it has secured equity financing of up to 30 million francs and that its 2016 net loss will be around 36 million francs, versus 31.8 million francs in 2015.

** Peach Properties said it acquired 1,114 apartments in North Rhine-Westphalia, with rental income of 5.7 million francs annually.

** Swiss competition authority WEKO has opened an investigation into Bucher Industries Landtechnik unit for suspected inappropriate agreements involving distribution of tractor spare parts.

** Leclanche signed an MOU with Australia's Ultracharge on an electrical vehicle pilot project.

** BFW said its 2016 profit including new valuation rose to 18.2 million francs, up from 10.2 million francs in the previous year.

** SHL Telemedicine Ltd. said it has signed a long-term loan agreement for about $27 million, with part of the proceeds used to pre-pay a current loan as well as to boost the company's credit line.

** Dufry said its net result in 2016 was 45.8 million francs, compared to a loss of 36.9 million francs in 2015.

** Tecan said full year net profit fell to 54.5 million francs, from 57.1 million francs, due to integration costs and non-operational effects. It proposed an unchanged dividend of 1.75 francs per shares.

** Sika said all current members of the board of directors are standing for re-election at the company's April 11 annual shareholders meeting.

** Financial software group Temenos said it will open a new office in Qatar to support existing customers in the region and tap market potential for other banks looking to renew core systems

ECONOMY

February producer/import price data due at 0815 GMT

($1 = 1.0090 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)