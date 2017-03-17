ZURICH, March 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 8,665 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Syngenta has received German approval for its fungicide Solatenol, allowing the group to introduce its Elatus Era and Elatus Plus products to the German cereals market for the 2017 season.

* Kuehne und Nagel said on Thursday evening it has agreed to buy Turkish pharmaceutical logistics firm Zet Farma, with 400 employees, and Italian firm Ferlito Pharma Logistics. Terms for the two deals were not disclosed.

* lastminute.com will propose another share buyback at its AGM on April 28 of up to 1,462,263 company shares. The group returned to profit of 7.5 million euros ($8.08 million) in 2016 and increased revenues 4.7 percent to 261.5 million euros.

* Valiant Holding announced its offer to purchase Swiss regional bank Triba for a price of 1,450 Swiss francs ($1,455.24) per share in cash.

* ams agreed to buy Princeton Optronics without disclosing deal terms.

* Bachem Holding said it's confident of growing local-currency revenues by 6 - 10 percent annually in coming years and proposed a dividend of 2.50 francs after growing 2016 net profit 29.4 percent to 41.2 million Swiss francs.

* Luzerner Kantonalbank will propose Doris Russi Schurter as new chairwoman of its board after Mark Bachmann steps down from the role at the cantonal bank's annual general meeting on April 12.

* Galenica shareholder Patinex, the investment firm of Martin and Rosmarie Ebner, upped its stake in the pharmaceutical group to 20.38 percent.

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.9282 euros) ($1 = 0.9964 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)