ZURICH, March 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent easier at 8,694 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
The bank's board of directors is set to decide in April
whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of
its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told
Reuters, with alternative options being considered.
For more news, click on
JULIUS BAER
Chief Executive Boris Collardi received 6.49 million Swiss
francs ($6.52 million) in total compensation for 2016, the Swiss
private bank said in its annual report. This was up from 6.16
million francs in 2015.
SWISS RE
Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on
natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do
individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in
China to protect farmers against floods or drought. This
tailor-made approach is part of Swiss Re's response to fierce
competition in the reinsurance industry, where companies are
being forced to find new ways to make money as their traditional
model of clubbing together to backstop risks generates
increasingly slim returns.
For more click on
UBS
French magistrates are expected early this week to order a
trial in a tax case involving Swiss bank UBS and a French
subsidiary, a judicial source said on Sunday, after negotiations
with investigators failed to produce a settlement.
For more click on
ABB
After incidents in South Korea, Britain and Turkey, CEO
Ulrich Spiesshofer told Swiss paper Finanz und Wirtschaft the
group needs to step up controls. Of the fraud case in South
Korea, Spiesshofer said: "I can't currently comment
on the case in South Korea, since an investigation is ongoing.
We're working to enforce our zero-tolerance policy. We
immediately implemented an intensive investigation in South
Korea and brought in external help, in order to assess the
situation completely neutrally. We take such cases very
seriously."
For more news, click on
LONZA
In an interview with Finanz und Wirtschaft, CEO Richard
Ridinger said the group's Capsugel acquisition will generate
returns exceeding its capital costs. The group will communicate
new targets latest by August and doesn't plan any divestments
over the next years, he said.
For more news, click on
SWISS BANKS
Peru is moving closer to recovering up to $50 million linked
to corrupt arms deals involving ex-president Alberto Fujimori,
according to a Swiss-based group assisting its efforts. It said
about a third of that sum could be returned in the coming
months, starting as early as April, once courts in Switzerland
and Luxembourg resolve disputes over frozen bank accounts.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Heart valve maker Symetis (IPO-SYMS.S) launches capital
increase of up to 64.1 million euros ($69 million)
* Straumann says Patrick Kok-Kien Loh is to join in
mid-May as Executive Vice President Asia Pacific, taking over
from Alexander Ochsner, who will assume a new role within the
Group as Executive Vice President Global People Management &
Development.
* HIAG Immobilien Holding AG said FY collected
property income increased to 52.4 million Swiss francs (2015
business year: 51.2 million francs) and earnings before taxes
and revaluation to 30.7 million francs (2015: 28.3 million
francs)
* Meyer Burger said it was awarded a further
contract for around 15 million Swiss francs from an existing
customer for MB PERC cell upgrade technology.
* LifeWatch reported an adjusted net loss of $1.5
million for 2016 from revenue of $113.8 million.
* Pargesa Holding said it will propose a 2016
dividend of 2.44 francs per bearer share and 0.244 francs per
registered share, an increase of 2.5 percent on the year earlier
period.
* Bank am Bellevue said it is discontinuing its brokerage
and corporate finance activities following completion of
necessary consultation process.
ECONOMY
The Swiss National Bank is due to published data on sight
deposits at 0900 GMT.
($1 = 0.9293 euros)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)