ZURICH, March 30 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening up 0.11 percent at 8,671 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) agreed to accelerate review of its CTL019
therapy for young patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic
leukemia, helping the company's oncology program reach another
important milestone.
For more click
LONZA
The Swiss pharmaceutical supplier will ask shareholders at
next month's annual general meeting for permission to issue up
to 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.3 billion) in new shares to
finance its acquisition of U.S. capsule maker
Capsugel.
The shares were seen opening 1.9 percent down, according to
premarket indicators.
For more click
SIKA
The founding family of the Swiss construction chemical maker
will ask shareholders to reject the board's proposal to raise
the dividend, intensifying a takeover battle involving France's
Saint-Gobain.
For more click
GAM HOLDING
Activist investor RBR Capital Advisors said on Wednesday
that Swiss asset manager GAM Holding should cut 353 back office
jobs, a third of its total 1,023 workforce, to help cut costs by
100 million Swiss francs ($100 million) annually.
For more click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* WISeKey said talks with OpenLimit on possible
merger are not being further pursued.
* Evolva said its fully-year net loss widened to
35.8 million Swiss francs, as revenue slipped to 9.6 million
francs, from 13.4 million in the year-earlier period.
* Georg Fischer AG said it won a major order in
cruise ship sector worth more than 40 million euros ($43.01
million) over five years.
* Roche said the U.S. FDA's advisory committee
recommended approval of subcutaneous Rituxan for certain blood
cancers, with a decision due on June 26.
* Kuehne Und Nagel International AG said it had
become the global transportation provider for Gruenenthal Group.
* Zurich Insurance shareholders on Wednesday
approved expansion of company's authorisation to increase share
capital.
* Norinvest said it expects to have booked a total
consolidated income of around 59 million Swiss francs in 2016,
for a net result of around 4 million francs, including the
extraordinary income item announced on 28 December 2016.
* EFG International said $400 million of Tier 2
Resettable Subordinated Notes due 2027 issued by EFG
International (Guernsey) Limited and guaranteed by EFG
International AG on a subordinated basis have been placed with
investors.
ECONOMY
The KOF indicator measuring expected performance of the
Swiss economy is due at 1000 GMT.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)