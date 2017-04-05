ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,659 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ACTELION
Actelion and Johnson & Johnson said in a joint
statement on Wednesday, ahead of Actelion's annual general
meeting, that they held 77.2 percent of the voting rights and
share capital of Actelion at the end of the offer period.
For more, click on
SYNGENTA
The China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, has won U.S.
antitrust approval to buy Switzerland's Syngenta on condition
that it divest three products, the Federal Trade Commission said
on Tuesday.
For more click on
UBS
Swiss financial body FINMA said on Tuesday it had
discontinued its investigation into UBS in connection with
Malaysia's scandal-tainted 1MDB fund.
For more, click on
CREDIT SUISSE
* Credit Suisse Group said on Wednesday trends in
its Asia Pacific division in the first quarter had been broadly
similar to those seen in the final quarter of 2016.
* Credit Suisse Securities (USA), a unit of Credit Suisse,
and a former investment adviser have agreed to pay about $8
million in fines to settle charges relating to improper
investments, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.
For more, click on
ROCHE
Roche said it received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) for its CINtec Histology test that should
help improve consistency in the diagnosis of cervical
pre-cancers.
For more, click on
GAM HOLDING
The Swiss asset manager on Wednesday urged shareholders to
reject proposals from activist hedge fund investor RBR amid
pressure from the group to cut costs and change chief executive.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Leclanche SA said it suffered an EBITDA loss of
27.5 million Swiss francs in 2016.
* Vontobel Holding said advised client assets
reached a record 157.8 billion Swiss francs ($157.50 billion) at
end-February following a good overall start to 2017.
* Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA said Etienne
Jornod will not stand for re-election to its board of directors
at the AGM on May 8 and will not be replaced.
* WISeKey International Holding said it signed a
cooperation agreement with Argentina's National Investment &
Trade Promotion Agency to establish a Blockchain Center of
Excellence in Buenos Aires.
ECONOMY
($1 = 1.0019 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)