ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,659 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ACTELION

Actelion and Johnson & Johnson said in a joint statement on Wednesday, ahead of Actelion's annual general meeting, that they held 77.2 percent of the voting rights and share capital of Actelion at the end of the offer period.

For more, click on

SYNGENTA

The China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Switzerland's Syngenta on condition that it divest three products, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

For more click on

UBS

Swiss financial body FINMA said on Tuesday it had discontinued its investigation into UBS in connection with Malaysia's scandal-tainted 1MDB fund.

For more, click on

CREDIT SUISSE

* Credit Suisse Group said on Wednesday trends in its Asia Pacific division in the first quarter had been broadly similar to those seen in the final quarter of 2016.

* Credit Suisse Securities (USA), a unit of Credit Suisse, and a former investment adviser have agreed to pay about $8 million in fines to settle charges relating to improper investments, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.

For more, click on

ROCHE

Roche said it received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its CINtec Histology test that should help improve consistency in the diagnosis of cervical pre-cancers.

For more, click on

GAM HOLDING

The Swiss asset manager on Wednesday urged shareholders to reject proposals from activist hedge fund investor RBR amid pressure from the group to cut costs and change chief executive.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Leclanche SA said it suffered an EBITDA loss of 27.5 million Swiss francs in 2016.

* Vontobel Holding said advised client assets reached a record 157.8 billion Swiss francs ($157.50 billion) at end-February following a good overall start to 2017.

* Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA said Etienne Jornod will not stand for re-election to its board of directors at the AGM on May 8 and will not be replaced.

* WISeKey International Holding said it signed a cooperation agreement with Argentina's National Investment & Trade Promotion Agency to establish a Blockchain Center of Excellence in Buenos Aires.

ECONOMY

($1 = 1.0019 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)