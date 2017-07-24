Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 24

ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,929 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

Julius Baer

Julius Bar had its most successful six months of attracting new assets from wealthy clients since the financial crisis, it said on Monday, boosted by a recent push to recruit more private bankers.

Givaudan

Givaudan Chief Executive Gilles Andrier expects faster organic growth in the second half of 2017, he told newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

Company Statements

* Leonteq CEO Jan Schoch tells newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft he no longer expects to make a loss in 2017 due to higher demand for structured products, lower costs and a positive impact from rising volatility.

* Energiedienst Holding expects operating profit of 40-50 million euros in 2017 after half-year EBIT rose to 20.6 million euros in the first six months.

* Meyer Burger has received new contracts of around 22 million francs from an Asian customer for its MB PERC cell technology, the group announced.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals has submitted a new drug application to the FDA for LuMeBlue‍, its drug aimed at upping adenoma detection rates.

* Content marketing and digital media group 5EL said it was informed by Highlight Event & Entertainment that the event marketing holding group ad purchased 0.6 million shares in 5EL, or slightly below 20 percent ownership interest.

Economy

* (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)