ZURICH Aug 5 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

A former UBS AG banker has been charged with helping at least 38 U.S. taxpayers hide at least $215 million in hidden Swiss accounts, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said on Thursday.

For related stories, click on:

NOVARTIS

Novartis's multiple sclerosis pill Gilenya, one of its biggest new drug hopes, has been rejected by Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE, which judges it not worth using on the state health service.

For more click on:

TRANSOCEAN

The world's largest offshore drilling contractor on Thursday raised its 2011 tax rate guidance for the second time due to a shift in the regional mix of its working rigs.

For related news, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Comet Holding AG announced a complete Solar ThinFab from Oerlikon will be fitted with COMET Matchboxes which control core processes during the production of thin-film silicon solar modules.

ECONOMY

* Switzerland inflation data due at 0715 GMT

* Swiss National Bank Chairman Philipp Hildebrand was reported in Swiss daily NZZ as saying the SNB will not accept further appreciation in the Swiss franc without acting, and that he expects the Swiss economy to weaken markedly in H2.

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks