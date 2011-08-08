ZURICH, xx The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

* United States lost its top-tier AAA credit rating from Standard & Poor's on Friday in an unprecedented blow to the world's largest economy in the wake of a political battle that took the country to the brink of default.

* Germany has agreed that Swiss banks will only have to pay 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.6 billion) as an upfront payment to seal a deal on Wednesday to regularise untaxed money stashed in secret accounts, a Swiss paper reported.

* Swiss unemployment data for July is due at 0545 GMT, with the seasonally adjusted rate seen steady at 3 percent.

* The Swiss National Bank will have to set an exchange rate

target and intervene to defend it if it wants to stop the safe-haven franc soaring to new record highs amid mounting concerns about the world economy, Swiss experts said on Sunday.

* The Swiss government has no 'pain threshold' that will prompt it to do something about the record-strong Swiss franc, Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann said on Friday.

