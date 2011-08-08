ZURICH, xx The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
BANKS, INSURERS
* United States lost its top-tier AAA credit rating from
Standard & Poor's on Friday in an unprecedented blow to the
world's largest economy in the wake of a political battle that
took the country to the brink of default.
* Germany has agreed that Swiss banks will only have to pay
2 billion Swiss francs ($2.6 billion) as an upfront payment to
seal a deal on Wednesday to regularise untaxed money stashed in
secret accounts, a Swiss paper reported.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
ECONOMY
* Swiss unemployment data for July is due at 0545 GMT, with
the seasonally adjusted rate seen steady at 3 percent.
* The Swiss National Bank will have to set an exchange rate
target and intervene to defend it if it wants to stop the
safe-haven franc soaring to new record highs amid mounting
concerns about the world economy, Swiss experts said on Sunday.
* The Swiss government has no 'pain threshold' that will
prompt it to do something about the record-strong Swiss franc,
Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann said on Friday.
