ZURICH Aug 8 Swiss shares are set to open sharply lower on Monday in line with European markets as investors exit risky assets after Standard & Poor's cut the U.S. credit rating.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 91 points to 5,080 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

BANKS, INSURERS

* United States lost its top-tier AAA credit rating from Standard & Poor's on Friday in an unprecedented blow to the world's largest economy in the wake of a political battle that took the country to the brink of default.

* Germany has agreed that Swiss banks will only have to pay 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.6 billion) as an upfront payment to seal a deal on Wednesday to regularise untaxed money stashed in secret accounts, a Swiss paper reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* BKW said French authorities prohibited the transfer of a concession for a hydroelectric power plant group in the French Alps from Ascometal.

* Change of Division Head at Kardex Mlog.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss unemployment rate was flat compared with the previous month at a non-seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in July.

* The Swiss National Bank will have to set an exchange rate target and intervene to defend it if it wants to stop the safe-haven franc soaring to new record highs amid mounting concerns about the world economy, Swiss experts said on Sunday.

* The Swiss government has no 'pain threshold' that will prompt it to do something about the record-strong Swiss franc, Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann said on Friday.

