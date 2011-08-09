(Adds stock market indication)

ZURICH Aug 9 Swiss shares are set to tumble at the open on Tuesday, in line with European markets, and tracking losses in the United States and Asia as investors fret about the outlook for the global economy.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is expected to slide 120 points to 4,847 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

SYNTHES

Synthes, which is being bought by U.S. healthcare group Johnson & Johnson , published a 7 percent rise in first-half net earnings to $454.4 million, slightly below the average forecast of $469 million in a Reuters poll.

For related news, click on

PANALPINA

UBS cuts Panalpina price target to 122 Swiss francs from 130 francs; rating buy.

For related news, click on

KUDELSKI

UBS cuts Kudelski price target to 8 francs from 11 francs; rating sell.

For related news, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Interroll significantly increases profitability in first half of 2011

* Bachem announced the renewal of a supply agreement with AstraZeneca, thereby extending the existing agreement between both companies. Bachem has been supplying Goserelin to AstraZeneca for more than 20 years.

* BCGE - Further business progress and a marked improvement in net operating income in the first half.

* Bucher Industries said that despite the strong Swiss franc, first-half sales increased by 10 percent, or 23 percent adjusted for currency effects, to 1.146 billion Swiss francs. Net profit rose 27 percent to 55 million francs.

* LEM said first quarter sales fell 12.6 percent versus the fourth-quarter to 67.7 million francs, while net profit slumped 41.5 percent compared to the previous quarter to 7.2 million francs.

* Inficon Holding AG said second-quarter sales rose 35 percent to $81.8 million.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss government is looking into new ways to help the economy deal with the strong Swiss franc and cautioned on Monday Swiss economic growth was likely to slow in the coming quarters.

* Swiss consumer sentiment index slipped to -17 points in July from -1 points in April , the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks