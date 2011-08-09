(Adds stock market indication)
ZURICH Aug 9 Swiss shares are set to tumble at
the open on Tuesday, in line with European markets, and tracking
losses in the United States and Asia as investors fret about the
outlook for the global economy.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is expected to slide 120
points to 4,847 points, pre-market data provided by bank
Clariden Leu showed .
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
SYNTHES
Synthes, which is being bought by U.S. healthcare group
Johnson & Johnson , published a 7 percent rise in
first-half net earnings to $454.4 million, slightly below the
average forecast of $469 million in a Reuters poll.
PANALPINA
UBS cuts Panalpina price target to 122 Swiss francs from
130 francs; rating buy.
KUDELSKI
UBS cuts Kudelski price target to 8 francs from 11 francs;
rating sell.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Interroll significantly increases profitability
in first half of 2011
* Bachem announced the renewal of a supply
agreement with AstraZeneca, thereby extending the existing
agreement between both companies. Bachem has been supplying
Goserelin to AstraZeneca for more than 20 years.
* BCGE - Further business progress and a marked
improvement in net operating income in the first half.
* Bucher Industries said that despite the strong
Swiss franc, first-half sales increased by 10 percent, or 23
percent adjusted for currency effects, to 1.146 billion Swiss
francs. Net profit rose 27 percent to 55 million francs.
* LEM said first quarter sales fell 12.6 percent
versus the fourth-quarter to 67.7 million francs, while net
profit slumped 41.5 percent compared to the previous quarter to
7.2 million francs.
* Inficon Holding AG said second-quarter sales rose
35 percent to $81.8 million.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss government is looking into new ways to help the
economy deal with the strong Swiss franc and cautioned on Monday
Swiss economic growth was likely to slow in the coming quarters.
* Swiss consumer sentiment index slipped to -17 points in
July from -1 points in April , the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.
