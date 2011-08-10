ZURICH Aug 10 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
ADECCO
Adecco, the world's biggest staffing company, said demand
for temporary workers would stay strong as clients seek
flexibility in uncertain economic times as it reports
second-quarter net profit above expectations.
VONTOBEL
Swiss private bank Vontobel said net profit in the first
half of 2011 slipped slightly from a year earlier as the
negative effects of the strong Swiss franc outweighed higher
trading income and the effect of deep cost-cutting measures.
NESTLE
The world's biggest food company is set to report H1
earnings at 0515 GMT.
BANKS
Switzerland and Germany are set to agree on Wednesday to
settle a dispute over billions of francs stashed by German
citizens in secret Swiss accounts.
