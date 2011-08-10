ZURICH Aug 10 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

ADECCO

Adecco, the world's biggest staffing company, said demand for temporary workers would stay strong as clients seek flexibility in uncertain economic times as it reports second-quarter net profit above expectations.

VONTOBEL

Swiss private bank Vontobel said net profit in the first half of 2011 slipped slightly from a year earlier as the negative effects of the strong Swiss franc outweighed higher trading income and the effect of deep cost-cutting measures.

NESTLE

The world's biggest food company is set to report H1 earnings at 0515 GMT.

BANKS

Switzerland and Germany are set to agree on Wednesday to settle a dispute over billions of francs stashed by German citizens in secret Swiss accounts.

