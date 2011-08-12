ZURICH Aug 12 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
NOBEL BIOCARE
The Swiss dental implant maker lowered its full-year
profitability guidance on Friday after its second-quarter net
profit fell 19 percent, missing expectations.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Partners Group closes investment in Madrileña Red
de Gas.
* Phoenix Mecano continues growth trend Increases in
sales and income in H1 2011.
* Goldbach Group AG increased turnover by 37.8
percent to 210 million Swiss francs in the first six months of
2011.
* Schindler acquires leading Colombian elevator
brand .
ECONOMY
