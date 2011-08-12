ZURICH Aug 12 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

NOBEL BIOCARE

The Swiss dental implant maker lowered its full-year profitability guidance on Friday after its second-quarter net profit fell 19 percent, missing expectations.

For related news click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Partners Group closes investment in Madrileña Red de Gas.

* Phoenix Mecano continues growth trend Increases in sales and income in H1 2011.

* Goldbach Group AG increased turnover by 37.8 percent to 210 million Swiss francs in the first six months of 2011.

* Schindler acquires leading Colombian elevator brand .

ECONOMY

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks