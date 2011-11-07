ZURICH Nov 7 Swiss shares are set to open slightly lower on Monday, while European markets were seen drifting higher as Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou agreed with the opposition on a new coalition government to approve a bailout deal but concern over its implementation prevailed.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 19 points to 5,641 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

NOVARTIS

Novartis' Ilaris helps patients with the most serious form of childhood arthritis, a second late-stage study has shown, further boosting prospects for the Swiss drugmaker's medicine that hit a setback earlier this year.

UBS

Interim CEO Sergio Ermotti will be appointed permanent chief executive of Swiss bank UBS ahead of the bank's investor day on Nov. 17, a Swiss newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources close to the matter.

JULIUS BAER

Swiss private bank Julius Baer has raised its bid for unlisted Rabobank's stake in Swiss bank Sarasin and is now making an all cash offer, a newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources close to the matter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said DEB025 data showed viral clearance as early as six weeks and potential for interferon-free therapy in hepatitis C patients.

* Schaffner Holding said Suzanne Thoma was nominated for election to the Board of Directors.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank is ready to take further measures to weaken the Swiss franc if the economic outlook and deflationary development make it necessary, its chairman said on Sunday in a newspaper interview. Click on

* The Swiss unemployment rate inched higher to a non-seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in October from 2.8 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Monday.

* Swiss inflation data due at 0815 GMT

