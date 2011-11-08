ZURICH Nov 8 Swiss stocks are poised to open higher on Tuesday in line with other European markets, as the new Greek government gives a slight boost to sentiment.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 20 points to 5,666 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

Momentum is building behind Sergio Ermotti to be endorsed as permanent chief executive of UBS before a key investor briefing next week, several sources familiar with the Swiss bank's thinking said on Monday.

CREDIT SUISSE

* Swiss tax authorities have asked Credit Suisse to hand over account information to the Swiss Federal Tax Administration (SFTA) after U.S. authorities requested Switzerland's help in catching suspected tax dodgers, Credit Suisse said on Tuesday.

* Investment bank Moelis & Co said it hired long-time utility sector banker John Thorndike to boost coverage of major power company clients. Thorndike joins Moelis from Credit Suisse Group, where he has been managing director for the past five years.

ADECCO

Adecco expects solid demand in coming months as firms uneasy about faltering growth look for flexibility, the World no.1 staffing firm said after its third-quarter results met expectations.

NOBEL BIOCARE

Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare said it was sticking to its full-year outlook on Tuesday despite posting an unexpected loss in the third-quarter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* LEM , the market leader in providing innovative and high quality solutions for measuring electrical parameters, posted first-half sales of 125.5 million Swiss francs, an operational EBIT margin of 15.3 percent and net profit of 15.0 million Swiss francs for the first half of 2011/12.

* Meyer Burger Technology Ltd said earnings of subsidiary Roth & Rau AG were hit by additional special items and difficult market environment.

* Burckhardt Compression posts significantly higher order intake in a challenging currency environment.

* Bobst Group accelerates implementation of Group transformation.

* Evolva Holding said on Monday it has received regulatory clearance to progress its pharmaceutical compound EV-077 into Phase IIa clinical studies for the treatment of complications of diabetes.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank will take further steps to avert deflationary risks following its imposition of a cap on the franc if it believes they are warranted, the central bank's vice chairman said on Monday.

* The Swiss consumer sentiment index slipped to -24 points in the fourth quarter from -17 points in the third quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.

* The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening its 3.25 percent bond maturing in 2027 in a tender . The results will be announced on Wednesday.

