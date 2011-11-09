ZURICH Nov 9 Swiss stocks are set to rise on Wednesday, mirroring gains elsewhere in Europe, as investors turned hopeful a resignation of Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's could allow a new leader to deal more aggressively with the country's debt issues.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 48 points to 5,731 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

UBS

* UBS Chairman Kaspar Villiger said on Tuesday the Swiss bank's board doesn't want to hold up a decision on naming a new permanent chief executive unnecessarily but won't let itself be pressured into making a hasty decision either.

* UBS Wealth Management Americas has hired three former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney advisers who collectively manage $1.7 billion in client assets, the firm said on Tuesday.

* UBS said it has re-filed its first-half Basel II Pillar 3 report after an in-depth review showed some of its assumptions were not consistent with industry practice and needed to be refined. This resulted in certain corrections to amounts previously disclosed.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse said on Wednesday it has appointed Oliver Thiriet as the chief executive officer for Japan, effective Jan 1.

HOLCIM

Holcim, the world's second largest cement maker, posted a 25 percent drop in the third-quarter as price hikes failed to completely offset the strong Swiss franc and rising costs.

SWISSCOM

Swiss phone company Swisscom kept its 2011 outlook as its core earnings for the first nine months dropped slightly due to price erosions in its Swiss and Italian markets, which was partly offset by higher revenues from data services.

ROCHE

Roche's experimental skin cancer drug vismodegib has been given priority review status by U.S. authorities, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday, in yet another boost for the group this year.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis appoints Timothy Wright, M.D. as Global Head, Development, Novartis Pharmaceuticals

ECONOMY

* Results for the auction of the Swiss Federal Treasury's 3.25 percent bond maturing in 2027 due at 1030 GMT .

