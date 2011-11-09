ZURICH Nov 9 Swiss stocks are set to rise on
Wednesday, mirroring gains elsewhere in Europe, as investors
turned hopeful a resignation of Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi's could allow a new leader to deal more aggressively
with the country's debt issues.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 48 points to
5,731 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed .
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
UBS
* UBS Chairman Kaspar Villiger said on Tuesday the Swiss
bank's board doesn't want to hold up a decision on naming a new
permanent chief executive unnecessarily but won't let itself be
pressured into making a hasty decision either.
* UBS Wealth Management Americas has hired three former
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney advisers who collectively manage
$1.7 billion in client assets, the firm said on Tuesday.
* UBS said it has re-filed its first-half Basel II Pillar 3
report after an in-depth review showed some of its assumptions
were not consistent with industry practice and needed to be
refined. This resulted in certain corrections to amounts
previously disclosed.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse said on Wednesday it has appointed
Oliver Thiriet as the chief executive officer for Japan,
effective Jan 1.
HOLCIM
Holcim, the world's second largest cement maker, posted a
25 percent drop in the third-quarter as price hikes failed to
completely offset the strong Swiss franc and rising costs.
SWISSCOM
Swiss phone company Swisscom kept its 2011 outlook
as its core earnings for the first nine months dropped slightly
due to price erosions in its Swiss and Italian markets, which
was partly offset by higher revenues from data services.
ROCHE
Roche's experimental skin cancer drug vismodegib has been
given priority review status by U.S. authorities, the Swiss
drugmaker said on Wednesday, in yet another boost for the group
this year.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis appoints Timothy Wright, M.D. as Global Head,
Development, Novartis Pharmaceuticals
ECONOMY
* Results for the auction of the Swiss Federal Treasury's
3.25 percent bond maturing in 2027 due at 1030 GMT .
