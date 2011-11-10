ZURICH Nov 10 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ZURICH FINANCIAL SERVICES

Zurich Financial Services said it had cut its Italian debt exposure after posting a better-than-expected set of third-quarter results.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Barry Callebaut is due to post full-year results

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Givaudan announces the issue of two Swiss Franc Domestic Bonds

* Kaba aims to increase efficiency and harness innovation.

* InterGlobe and Dufry announce travel retail foray through an exclusive tie up in order to make best use of market potential.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank's cap on the Swiss franc at 1.20 per euro was not an unfair competitive devaluation, the Alpine state's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

