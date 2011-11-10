ZURICH Nov 10 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
ZURICH FINANCIAL SERVICES
Zurich Financial Services said it had cut its Italian debt
exposure after posting a better-than-expected set of
third-quarter results.
BARRY CALLEBAUT
Barry Callebaut is due to post full-year results
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Givaudan announces the issue of two Swiss Franc
Domestic Bonds
* Kaba aims to increase efficiency and harness
innovation.
* InterGlobe and Dufry announce travel retail foray
through an exclusive tie up in order to make best use of market
potential.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank's cap on the Swiss franc at 1.20
per euro was not an unfair competitive devaluation, the Alpine
state's foreign minister said on Wednesday.
