BRIEF-Novetum says CFO AG to sell its majority stake
* Said on Wednesday CFO AG had informed the company that it could assume the sale of the qualified majority held in Novetum AG in the following days
ZURICH Dec 12 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
BANKS
Swiss and U.S. officials have met in recent days in Berne to try to end a long-running dispute over wealthy Americans using secret Swiss accounts to dodge taxes, and seem to be getting closer to a deal, two newspapers reported on Sunday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
ECONOMY
Swiss non-farm payroll data due at 0915 local time (0815 GMT)
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Germany's central bank is bringing home gold reserves stored in places like New York and Paris faster than planned, it said on Thursday, as confidence in the euro ebbs even in the heart of the currency bloc after a decade of a sluggish economy.
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Elvira Nabiullina, governor of Russia's central bank, said on Thursday that foreign-currency purchases it is carrying out for the finance ministry should not be viewed as interventions designed to influence the rouble's value.