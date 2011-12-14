ZURICH, Dec 14 - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's raised its rating on the world's largest maker of cocoa and chocolate products, to BBB-, the lowest investment grade, with a stable outlook, to reflect the company's improved financial metrics.

For related news, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Results from a study examining the benefit of iron chelation with Exjade (deferasirox) in patients with non-transfusion-dependent thalassemia show Exjade can significantly reduce iron overload, Novartis said on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

* Swiss producer and import prices at 0815 GMT

* ZEW investor sentiment indicator due at 1000 GMT

