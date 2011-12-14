Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
ZURICH, Dec 14 - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
BARRY CALLEBAUT
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's raised its rating on the world's largest maker of cocoa and chocolate products, to BBB-, the lowest investment grade, with a stable outlook, to reflect the company's improved financial metrics.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Results from a study examining the benefit of iron chelation with Exjade (deferasirox) in patients with non-transfusion-dependent thalassemia show Exjade can significantly reduce iron overload, Novartis said on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
* Swiss producer and import prices at 0815 GMT
* ZEW investor sentiment indicator due at 1000 GMT
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: