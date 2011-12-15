ZURICH Dec 15 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

TRANSOCEAN

Brazilian prosecutors sued Chevron Corp, the No. 2 U.S. oil company, and top offshore oil rig operator Transocean Ltd for 20 billion reais ($10.6 billion) over their alleged roles in a November oil spill near Rio de Janeiro.

For related news, click on or

ROCHE

* New DNA tests looking for the virus responsible for most cases of cervical cancer make sense for all women aged 30 or over, since they can prevent more cases of cancer than smear tests alone, Dutch researchers said on Thursday.

* Roche has appointed Sophie Kornowski-Bonnet, currently General Manager of Roche Pharma in France, to Head of Roche Partnering from Feb. 1, replacing Dan Zabrowski, who will take up the role of Head of Roche Applied Science in the Diagnostics Division.

For related news, click on

NOVARTIS

Novartis' multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya showed positive results in a late-stage trial, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday.

For related news, click on

PHARMA

Spain's drug sector lobby group is ready to accept state-guaranteed securities from regional governments to cover 5.83 billion euros ($7.63 billion) in unpaid bills for drugs supplied to public hospitals.

For related news, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Galenica :FDA assigns PDUFA Date for Injectafer NDA.

* Walter Meier said Oliver Zimmermann had been appointed new CEO of the Group Division Humidification, allowing Silvan G.-R. Meier, who is heading up the Group Division on an interim basis, to concentrate fully on his role as CEO of the Walter Meier Group.

* ABB Schweiz AG to publish on Thursday the offer prospectus concerning the voluntary public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares of Newave Energy Holding SA.

* Semi-conductor group u-blox provides optimistic outlook for 2012.

ECONOMY

* Industrial orders for Q3 are due at 0815 GMT.

* The Swiss National Bank announces its decision on monetary policy at 0830 GMT.

RESEARCH

Barclays starts Adecco with equal weight

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks