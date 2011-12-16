ZURICH Dec 16 Swiss shares are set to open higher on Thursday, in line with other European markets, as signs of strength in the U.S. economy outweigh euro zone gloom.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 33 points to 5,814 points, Swiss stock futures shows.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

CREDIT SUISSE

* Credit Suisse was among a host of large banks to be downgraded by Fitch Ratings late on Thursday. The rating agency cut its rating on the Swiss bank to A from AA-.

* Credit Suisse plans to combine many back-office operations such as settlement of trades from its private bank with those of its investment bank and draw them under the supervision of financial head David Mathers.

For related news, click on:

TRANSOCEAN

Chevron Corp with extensive deepwater interests off Angola's coast, is about to add a new rig to continue drilling nearer the country's shore next year, according to rig contractor Transocean Ltd.

For related news, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Liechtensteinische Landesbank (Switzerland) said Dieter Zuercher is to go into early retirement from the end of February 2012 and will leave the bank. The present Chief Operating Officer, Marc Parmentier, is to take his place as a new member of the Board of Management.

* Ypsomed said it was establishing a new subsidiary in Austria.

ECONOMY

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks