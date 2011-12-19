ZURICH Dec 19 Swiss shares are set to
fall on Monday, mirroring European markets that are expected to
open lower after the death of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-il
sparked fears of regional instability.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 50 points to
5,684 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
* Credit Suisse will cut its bonus pool by 40 percent and
is combining two units in a bid to cut costs, the newspaper Der
Sonntag reported, in the wake of poor investment banking
performance and an increased regulatory burden.
* U.S. officials are offering 11 Swiss banks, among them
Credit Suisse, a deal that allows them to avoid
criminal prosecution in exchange for revealing full details of
their U.S. offshore business to Washington, a paper reported on
Sunday.
BANKS
Swiss financial market regulator FINMA wants Switzerland's
banks to change the way they pay out bonuses so that employees
are not encouraged to take excessive risks in a bid to boost
profits, a paper reported on Sunday.
NOBEL BIOCARE
The board of Nobel Biocare's discussed initial
interest from venture capital firm Bain Capital, a Swiss paper
reported on Sunday, while a spokesman for the dental implant
maker said there were no ongoing discussions.
UBS
A unique deal to protect part of the annual bonus pool at
UBS Australia expires within weeks , say sources with
direct knowledge of the matter, raising the prospect that the
business may lose some top talent if it's not renewed.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Toyota Industries Corporation said the launch of
its public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares
of Uster Technologies Ltd. has been postponed to the
end of January 2012 due to a regulatory delay.
* Acino and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
have entered into an agreement for Acino to acquire
the Latin American (LATAM) and Asian businesses of Mepha LLC and
the Mepha site in Aesch, including production and R&D
facilities.
ECONOMY
The Swiss National Bank assumes the euro will continue in
its current form but is not ruling out any measures to cushion
the economy should the bloc's debt crisis escalate, the bank's
chairman said in an interview.
