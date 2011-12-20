ZURICH, Dec 20 - The following are some of the main
factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse faces regulatory headwinds in meeting targets
it terms "ambitious", the bank said in a memo sent to staff on
Monday.
NOVARTIS
Novartis announced the termination of its ALTITUDE study
with Rasilez/ Tekturna in high-risk patients with diabetes and
renal impairment on the recommendation of the independent Data
Monitoring Committee overseeing the trial.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Inspection and testing services company SGS said
on Tuesday it had bought four food laboratories in Turkey with
cumulative revenues of 16 million Turkish Lira ($8.4 million)
ECONOMY
Trade data for November is due at 0700 GMT
($1 = 1.9030 Turkish liras)