ZURICH Dec 21 Swiss shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, in line with European markets seen tracking gains on Wall Street after U.S. home sales data beat forecasts and new Federal Reserve capital proposals for banks turned out to be less onerous than some feared.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 15 points to 5,819 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, is retreating from Japan's private banking market, selling a business that serves the wealthy to Credit Suisse, which is raising its profile in the world's second-largest market for millionaires.

BANKS

Switzerland and the United States are "reasonably close" to reaching an agreement to end a long-running dispute over wealthy Americans using secret Swiss accounts to dodge taxes, the Swiss ambassador to the United States told website swissinfo on Tuesday.

NOVARTIS

U.S. health regulators said on Tuesday they received a report of a multiple sclerosis patient who died within 24 hours of taking the first dose of Novartis AG's Gilenya.

ST. GALLER KB

St. Galler Kantonalbank said an investigation by its auditor found no evidence of money-laundering at its private banking arm Hyposwiss, following allegations made in a legal skirmish between two Russian oligarchs.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Cosmo announces FDA submission of new drug application for Uceris (Budesonide) tablets by its licensee santarus.

* Feintool announces the agenda of its AGM 2012.

* Interroll Group is expecting a slight increase of net sales in local currency for the year 2011.

* Tornos said Paul Haering, CFO, resigned from his function to be able to pursue other interests. A successor will be recruited.

* Bellevue Group said the board of directors of Bellevue Asset Management AG has appointed Andre Ruegg as Chief Executive Officer.

ECONOMY

