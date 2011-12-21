ZURICH Dec 21 Swiss shares are set to
open higher on Wednesday, in line with European markets seen
tracking gains on Wall Street after U.S. home sales data beat
forecasts and new Federal Reserve capital proposals for banks
turned out to be less onerous than some feared.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 15 points to
5,819 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, is retreating from
Japan's private banking market, selling a business that serves
the wealthy to Credit Suisse, which is raising its profile in
the world's second-largest market for millionaires.
BANKS
Switzerland and the United States are "reasonably close" to
reaching an agreement to end a long-running dispute over wealthy
Americans using secret Swiss accounts to dodge taxes, the Swiss
ambassador to the United States told website swissinfo on
Tuesday.
NOVARTIS
U.S. health regulators said on Tuesday they received a
report of a multiple sclerosis patient who died within 24 hours
of taking the first dose of Novartis AG's Gilenya.
ST. GALLER KB
St. Galler Kantonalbank said an investigation by
its auditor found no evidence of money-laundering at its private
banking arm Hyposwiss, following allegations made in a legal
skirmish between two Russian oligarchs.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Cosmo announces FDA submission of new drug
application for Uceris (Budesonide) tablets by its licensee
santarus.
* Feintool announces the agenda of its AGM 2012.
* Interroll Group is expecting a slight increase of
net sales in local currency for the year 2011.
* Tornos said Paul Haering, CFO, resigned from his
function to be able to pursue other interests. A successor will
be recruited.
* Bellevue Group said the board of directors of
Bellevue Asset Management AG has appointed Andre Ruegg as Chief
Executive Officer.
ECONOMY
