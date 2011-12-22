Swiss shares are set to open slightly higher on Thursday, in
line with European markets, although could remain under pressure
in thin pre-Christmas trade as doubts remain about a solution to
the euro zone's debt crisis.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 11 points to
5,816 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
FORBO
H.B. Fuller Co said it has agreed to buy Swiss firm
Forbo's industrial adhesives business for 370 million
Swiss francs ($395 million) in cash, enhancing the U.S.
specialty chemical maker's position in the adhesives industry.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kuoni is expanding its presence in Namibia with
the purchase of Royal Tours.
* Swisslog Manfred Schuster resigns as member of
Swisslog's Board of Directors
ECONOMY
Swiss parliamentarians renewed their calls for the central
bank to weaken the franc further and shift its 1.20 per euro cap
as a downturn looms, but voted against laying the groundwork for
negative interest rates in a bid to tame the currency.
