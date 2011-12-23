Swiss shares were set to climb at the open on Friday, ahead of a long holiday weekend and tracking gains on Wall Street.

A drop in U.S. weekly claims for jobless benefits to a 3-1/2-year low as well as improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment in December had boosted U.S. stocks on Thursday.

The blue-chip SMI was set to rise 46 points to 5,883 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse received a reprimand from the Swiss bourse SIX for breaching the rules governing the disclosure of management transactions.

ROCHE

Roche said on Friday its medicine Avastin received EU approval for the treatment of women with newly diagnosed, advanced ovarian cancer.

NOVARTIS

The European Medicines Agency said it would review the use of aliskiren-containing medicines after blood pressure drug Rasilez made by Novartis was shown in an independent study to increase the risk to patients with heart or kidney problems.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuoni is expanding its presence in Namibia with the purchase of Royal Tours, which generated turnover of 1.4 million Swiss francs in the year 2010/2011, pending approval from the competition authorities.

* Services Industriels de Geneve buys 15.05 percent of Energiedienst Holding from EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG.

*Swisslog said Manfred Schuster has resigned as member of Swisslog's Board of Directors.

* Final NAV for ALTIN AG as at 30 November 2011 was $64.28.

* The Board of SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH AG has become aware that the company has been charged by the Chairman of the Board of Directors with personnel and other expenses which have arisen through improper separation of private and company expenses.

* Crealogix s ells its transport & logistics business.

ECONOMY

