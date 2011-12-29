ZURICH Dec 29 Swiss shares are poised to edge higher on Thursday, in line with markets elsewhere in Europe, but investors are likely to remain cautious ahead of Italy's key debt auction.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is expected to open 6 points firmer at 5,902 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

TAX

U.S. authorities hunting in Swiss banks for suspected tax cheats have a new weapon in their arsenal: an arcane but aggressive legal maneuver more commonly used against drug smugglers, money launderers and Imelda Marcos, widow of the Philippine dictator.

Backed by court judges, federal prosecutors are issuing subpoenas -- official papers which compel the recipients to provide potentially damning evidence -- to United States taxpayers suspected of holding hidden accounts at Swiss and other offshore banks, according to criminal defense lawyers whose clients have received the papers.

For related news, click on

PETROPLUS

France's government on Wednesday offered embattled Swiss refiner Petroplus help in its talk with lenders as the firm neared a stoppage of its plants in five European countries due to a lack of crude while an angry trade union called for their nationalisation.

For related news, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

ECONOMY

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks