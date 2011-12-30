ZURICH Dec 30 Swiss shares are poised to
edge higher on Friday, in line with European markets, after
losing some 8 percent in a year racked by euro zone turbulence
and the strong Swiss franc.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is expected to open 38
points firmer at 5,935 points, pre-market data provided by bank
Clariden Leu showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
Holcim said Onne van der Weijde, CEO of Ambuja
Cements Ltd, has been appointed Area Manager and a
member of the senior management of Holcim Ltd as per January 1,
2012.
ECONOMY
