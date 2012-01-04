ZURICH Jan 4 Swiss shares are set to open slightly lower on Wednesday, in line with markets elsewhere in Europe, with investors seen booking profits as concerns about the euro zone debt crisis still linger.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is expected to open 19 points lower at 6,033 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

TAX

U.S. prosecutors accused three Swiss bankers on Tuesday of conspiring with wealthy U.S. taxpayers to hide more than $1.2 billion in assets from tax authorities, and sources briefed on the matter said the three worked for Wegelin & Co, one of Switzerland's oldest private banks.

Wegelin said in a statement that it was ready for the legal action and that it is interested in contributing to the clarification of the affair with former U.S. clients.

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

Bank Sarasin said that one of its employees had leaked information on currency transactions by the family of the Swiss National Bank chairman to a lawyer close to a right-wing politician fiercely critical of the central banker.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS said it closed its share buyback programme which was in effect from March 2009 until Dec 31, 2011. It bought 50,776 shares at an average price of 1,516 Swiss francs for a total consideration of 77 million francs.

* Myriad Group AG has made an offer to acquire Synchronica, a global mobile messaging services company.

* INFICON said a newly defined group consisting of Beat Frey, Brigitte Frey, Vanessa Frey and Alexandra Frey own as economic beneficiaries through KWE Beteiligungen AG 440,482 registered shares of INFICON Holding AG. This represents 20.25% of the voting rights.

* Datwyler Group completed the acquisition of the Profiles Division of Phoenix Dichtungstechnik GmbH, announced on 22 November 2011. The antitrust authorities approved the transaction without any restrictions.

RESEARCH

* UBS cuts Petroplus to neutral from buy.

* HSBC cuts SGS SA to neutral from overweight.

ECONOMY

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks