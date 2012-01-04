ZURICH Jan 4 Swiss shares are set to open
slightly lower on Wednesday, in line with markets elsewhere in
Europe, with investors seen booking profits as concerns about
the euro zone debt crisis still linger.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is expected to open 19
points lower at 6,033 points, pre-market data provided by bank
Clariden Leu showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TAX
U.S. prosecutors accused three Swiss bankers on Tuesday of
conspiring with wealthy U.S. taxpayers to hide more than $1.2
billion in assets from tax authorities, and sources briefed on
the matter said the three worked for Wegelin & Co, one of
Switzerland's oldest private banks.
Wegelin said in a statement that it was ready for the legal
action and that it is interested in contributing to the
clarification of the affair with former U.S. clients.
SWISS NATIONAL BANK
Bank Sarasin said that one of its employees had leaked
information on currency transactions by the family of the Swiss
National Bank chairman to a lawyer close to a right-wing
politician fiercely critical of the central banker.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* SGS said it closed its share buyback programme
which was in effect from March 2009 until Dec 31, 2011. It
bought 50,776 shares at an average price of 1,516 Swiss francs
for a total consideration of 77 million francs.
* Myriad Group AG has made an offer to acquire
Synchronica, a global mobile messaging services company.
* INFICON said a newly defined group consisting of
Beat Frey, Brigitte Frey, Vanessa Frey and Alexandra Frey own as
economic beneficiaries through KWE Beteiligungen AG 440,482
registered shares of INFICON Holding AG. This represents 20.25%
of the voting rights.
* Datwyler Group completed the acquisition of the Profiles
Division of Phoenix Dichtungstechnik GmbH, announced on 22
November 2011. The antitrust authorities approved the
transaction without any restrictions.
RESEARCH
* UBS cuts Petroplus to neutral from buy.
* HSBC cuts SGS SA to neutral from overweight.
ECONOMY
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks