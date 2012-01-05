COLUMN-Can commodity producers resist the temptations of the up cycle?: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
ZURICH Jan 5 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
PETROPLUS
French oil workers' unions on Wednesday threatened a national refinery blockade over the shutdown of a Petroplus facility hit by a credit freeze.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Credit Suisse receives a broker-dealer license in Chile.
* AFG invests CHF 30 million in expansion of RWD Schlatter AG.
* Newron to grant safinamide license to Meiji Seika Pharma for Japan and key Asian territories.
ECONOMY
* Switzerland's central bank chief will break his silence on Thursday over a controversial currency trade made by his wife three weeks before he imposed a cap on the Swiss franc.
* The Swiss government said on Wednesday it has full confidence in central bank Chairman Philipp Hildebrand, who has come under scrutiny following revelations of sensitively timed currency trades by his wife.
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Two hundred firefighters battled a blaze at a Singapore waste management plant which triggered a series of explosions and sent a plume of black smoke into the early morning sky.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 All but a few dozen of the last holdouts from a months-long mass protest against a proposed oil pipeline in North Dakota peacefully vacated their riverside camp as an eviction deadline passed on Wednesday.