ZURICH Jan 6 Swiss stocks are poised to
open slightly higher on Friday with investors expected to hold
off taking big positions ahead of the release of U.S. non-farm
payrolls data later in the day.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was set to open 9 points
higher at 6036 points, according to pre-market data provided by
Clariden Leu.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
TRANSOCEAN
Transocean said on Thursday its chief financial officer is
retiring and the world's largest offshore drilling contractor is
looking for a replacement.
RICHEMONT
High-end penmaker Montblanc, part of Swiss luxury group
Richemont, has opened its largest store in China to capitalise
on the surging growth of Chinese luxury-goods consumers, who are
expected to account for most of the world's luxury purchases in
eight years.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Micronas said the sales and EBIT guidance given
by Micronas for the 2011 financial year is not affected by the
insolvency announcement (Chapter 11) made yesterday by Trident
Microsystems.
ECONOMY
Swiss consumer price inflation data due at 0915 local time
(0815 GMT).
RESEARCH
* Barclays starts Sulzer AG with underweight; target price
110 Swiss francs.
* UBS cuts Kudelski to sell from neutral.
* UBS adds Clariant to the European key call list.
* HSBC raises ABB price target to 19 Swiss francs from 18
Swiss francs.
