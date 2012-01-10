ZURICH Jan 10 Swiss stocks are poised to open higher on Tuesday with a positive outlook from U.S. aluminium major Alcoa Inc and better-than-expected sales figures from watchmaker Swatch helping to lift sentiment.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 30 points to 6,018 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

SWATCH

Swatch Group, the world's largest watchmaker shrugged off the impact of the strong Swiss franc to post record sales in 2011 and said it is confident of growth in 2012.

LLB

Liechtenstein's oldest bank LLB said Josef Fehr was resigning as chief executive and chairman after 26 years at the bank and will be replaced by his deputy Roland Matt.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika increased sales by 15.5 percent in local currencies in the 2011 business year, achieving net sales of 4.55 billion Sfr.

* Orascom Development Holding : Amr Sheta, Vice Chairman and Co-CEO, leaving the company effective May 7

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank was set to start the search for a new board member on Tuesday after the resignation of Philipp Hildebrand as chairman over a controversial currency trade made by his wife.

RESEARCH

Barclays cuts Meyer Burger price target to 20 Sfr from 29.50 Sfr.

