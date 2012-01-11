ZURICH Jan 11 Swiss shares are set to
open lower on Wednesday, in line with European markets, as
investors worry about Spanish and Italian debt auctions later
this week.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 17 points to
6,034 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Barry Callebaut said it was acquiring Spanish
company La Morella Nuts S.A that had sales revenue of around 40
million Swiss francs in 2011 to strengthen its Gourmet &
Specialties Products.
* EFG International announced the results of its
offer to exchange EFG Fiduciary Certificates for Basel III
compliant Tier 2 Bonds.
* Swisslog secures major order from Hama.
* Georg Fischer said its unit AgieCharmilles won a
major order in China.
* Bank am Bellevue said it welcomed FINMA's decision
to lift its injunction barring the bank from offering new
clients portfolio management and investment advisory services.
* Baloise said Peter Zutter would become the
interim CEO of Baloise Life (Liechtenstein) AG, replacing
Annemie D'Hulster.
* Aryzta AG said it was offering up to 4,252,239
new shares with a nominal value of 0.02 Swiss francs each in a
placing to a limited number of institutional investors at market
terms.
* Affichage Holding SA has sold to the existing
minority shareholder its 85 percent stake in First Avenue GmbH,
a company based in Bozen/Bolzano in Italy, that it held through
APG Allgemeine Plakatgesellschaft AG.
* Oridion said it achieved revenue growth of above
18 percent in 2011.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss Treasury will announce the result of its latest
bond issue at about 1000 GMT.
