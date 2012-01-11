ZURICH Jan 11 Swiss shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, in line with European markets, as investors worry about Spanish and Italian debt auctions later this week.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 17 points to 6,034 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Barry Callebaut said it was acquiring Spanish company La Morella Nuts S.A that had sales revenue of around 40 million Swiss francs in 2011 to strengthen its Gourmet & Specialties Products.

* EFG International announced the results of its offer to exchange EFG Fiduciary Certificates for Basel III compliant Tier 2 Bonds.

* Swisslog secures major order from Hama.

* Georg Fischer said its unit AgieCharmilles won a major order in China.

* Bank am Bellevue said it welcomed FINMA's decision to lift its injunction barring the bank from offering new clients portfolio management and investment advisory services.

* Baloise said Peter Zutter would become the interim CEO of Baloise Life (Liechtenstein) AG, replacing Annemie D'Hulster.

* Aryzta AG said it was offering up to 4,252,239 new shares with a nominal value of 0.02 Swiss francs each in a placing to a limited number of institutional investors at market terms.

* Affichage Holding SA has sold to the existing minority shareholder its 85 percent stake in First Avenue GmbH, a company based in Bozen/Bolzano in Italy, that it held through APG Allgemeine Plakatgesellschaft AG.

* Oridion said it achieved revenue growth of above 18 percent in 2011.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss Treasury will announce the result of its latest bond issue at about 1000 GMT.

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks