ZURICH Jan 12 Swiss stocks are poised to
open slightly higher on Thursday ahead of the European Central
Bank's rate setting meeting and a key Spanish bond auction.
The Swiss blue-chip index was seen opening up 15
points at 6023 points, according to premarket data provided by
Clariden Leu.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
ROCHE
Roche late on Wednesday received clearance from the U.S.
food and drug administration for a new nano smartview blood
glucose monitoring system.
PETROPLUS
* Swiss-listed oil refiner Petroplus has reached a temporary
agreement with its creditors that will allow it to keep some
operations running and pay critical bills, with what could be a
more lasting deal expected later this month.
* France's Industry Minister said on Thursday he was
"shocked" that refiner Petroplus had not touched on the fate of
several of its refineries, including Petit-Couronne, after the
Swiss-listed oil refiner announced a temporary agreement with
creditors.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sulzer said it received orders of 3.57 billion Swiss
francs for the full year 2011 and expects moderate order intake
growth in 2012.
* Geberit said it generated sales of 2.1 billion Swiss
francs in 2011.
* Partners Group reported assets under management inflows of
4.2 billion euros in 2011 and expects client demand to reach 4-5
billion euros in 2012.
ECONOMY
