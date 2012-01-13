Swiss shares are seen rising on Friday, in line with markets
elsewhere in Europe, as investors hope an Italian bond auction
will show strong demand for the country's troubled debt and
match the success of Thursday's Spanish bond sale.
The blue-chip SMI is expected to open up 16 points
at 6034 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
NOVARTIS
Novartis AG is slashing nearly 2,000 jobs in the
United States ahead of the patent loss of its top-selling blood
pressure drug Diovan, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.
NESTLE
European foodmakers Nestle SA and Danone SA have
placed bids to buy Pfizer Inc's baby formula business,
Bloomberg said.
PETROPLUS
* Trade unions are blocking millions of dollars worth of oil
products from leaving Petroplus's Antwerp refinery to ensure
that provision is made for payments to staff as the company
struggles to stay in business.
* Moody's cut Petroplus Holdings AG corporate family rating
to Caa2 from Caa1, bonds to Caa3 from Caa2 and leaves ratings
under review.
TAX
Switzerland is discussing a tax deal with Italy and is still
pressing ahead with difficult talks with the United States on
banking secrecy, Swiss President and Finance Minister Eveline
Widmer-Schlumpf said on Thursday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Dufry acquires a leading travel retail company in
Russia.
* Newave Energy Holding SA published today an
unaudited interim report as of 30 November 2011, in conjunction
with the public tender offer by ABB.
* Cicor establishes US-based sales company.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank expects to swing to a
profit in 2011, helped by its foreign currency positions and by
a rise in the value of its gold holdings, a boon to its
credibility and reinforcing its ability to defend its cap on the
Swiss franc.
