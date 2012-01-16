ZURICH Jan 16 Swiss shares are set to
fall somewhat at the open on Monday, in line with bourses
elsewhere in Europe, after Standard & Poor's downgraded the
credit ratings of nine euro zone countries, raising concerns
they may see slower growth.
The blue-chip SMI was set to open 5 points down at
5,991 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
HOLCIM
Holcim will book a 775 million Swiss franc charge in the
fourth quarter due to a slump in demand for construction
material and a restructuring at its South African business, but
said its ability to pay a dividend for 2011 had not changed.
RICHEMONT
Sales growth at Richemont held up in the company's third
quarter, easing fears the sector might be in for a marked
slowdown this year and allowing the Swiss luxury goods group to
confirm its profit goal for the year.
LINDT
Lindt & Spruengli's 2011 organic sales growth missed
expectations as demand for its products slowed dconsiderably in
debt crisis-shaken Southern Europe.
PETROPLUS
BP is considering possible measures to support
cash-strapped European refiner Petroplus, on whom the oil giant
relies upon to supply its UK refined products retailing network,
industry sources said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
ECONOMY
* Producer/import prices due at 0815 GMT
* The head of the council that supervises the Swiss National
Bank (SNB) hopes a replacement for ousted Chairman Philipp
Hildebrand can be found in the next three months, he was quoted
as saying on Sunday.
* The head of the council that supervises the Swiss central
bank does not expect any irregularities to be uncovered by an
audit of board members initiated after the scandal that cost
Philipp Hildebrand his job as chairman, a newspaper reported.
