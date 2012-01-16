ZURICH Jan 16 Swiss shares are set to fall somewhat at the open on Monday, in line with bourses elsewhere in Europe, after Standard & Poor's downgraded the credit ratings of nine euro zone countries, raising concerns they may see slower growth.

The blue-chip SMI was set to open 5 points down at 5,991 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

HOLCIM

Holcim will book a 775 million Swiss franc charge in the fourth quarter due to a slump in demand for construction material and a restructuring at its South African business, but said its ability to pay a dividend for 2011 had not changed.

RICHEMONT

Sales growth at Richemont held up in the company's third quarter, easing fears the sector might be in for a marked slowdown this year and allowing the Swiss luxury goods group to confirm its profit goal for the year.

LINDT

Lindt & Spruengli's 2011 organic sales growth missed expectations as demand for its products slowed dconsiderably in debt crisis-shaken Southern Europe.

PETROPLUS

BP is considering possible measures to support cash-strapped European refiner Petroplus, on whom the oil giant relies upon to supply its UK refined products retailing network, industry sources said.

* Producer/import prices due at 0815 GMT

* The head of the council that supervises the Swiss National Bank (SNB) hopes a replacement for ousted Chairman Philipp Hildebrand can be found in the next three months, he was quoted as saying on Sunday.

* The head of the council that supervises the Swiss central bank does not expect any irregularities to be uncovered by an audit of board members initiated after the scandal that cost Philipp Hildebrand his job as chairman, a newspaper reported.

