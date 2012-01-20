ZURICH Jan 20 Swiss shares were poised to open slightly higher on Friday, while markets elsewhere in Europe are seen opening largely unchanged as investors focus on debt swap talks between Greece and its private bondholders.

The blue-chip SMI was set to open 11 points firmer at 6,130 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

PETROPLUS

Troubled Swiss-based oil refiner Petroplus is putting its Petit-Couronne refinery in France up for sale and may also sell its Cressier refinery in Switzerland and Antwerp refinery in Belgium, the group said in a statement on Friday.

CREDIT SUISSE

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York sold $7.01 billion worth of mortgage securities to a unit of Credit Suisse Group, unloading a big chunk of the assets it acquired in the 2008 bailout of American International Group Inc.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* The Mikron Group posted an order intake of 225.0 million Swiss francs, 2 percent up on the previous year's figure of 219.8 million francs in 2011 and achieved the significant growth.

* Cicor is to concentrate its Printed Circuit Boards Division sites - closure of Photochemie AG in Unteraegeri

ECONOMY

