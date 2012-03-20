ZURICH, March 20 Swiss stocks were set to open
little changed on Tuesday, with little impetus from abroad as
global share markets continues to consolidate after their recent
strong rally to multi-month peaks.
Swiss stock market futures were down 9 points at 6,221
points at 0707 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
DKSH
Switzerland's DKSH, which helps companies market
and distribute their goods in Asia, priced its initial public
offering (IPO) at the top end of an indicated range on Tu esday,
m aking it one of the first sizeable European listing since the
middle of last year.
For more, click on
ROCHE
The first generic versions of Roche's bone-strengthening
drug Boniva have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kuoni said group profit for 2011 rose to 33.3
million Swiss francs from 23.2 million, thanks to growth in
Asia.
* Kuoni also said Jae Hyun Lee und Adrianus Nuehn
had been proposed as new candidates for the board.
* Kuros and Synthes, Inc. Announce License and
Development Agreement
* Swiss Life publishes Annual Report 2011
ECONOMY
* Swiss industrial orders data due at 0815 GMT.
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks