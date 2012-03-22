The following are some of the main factors expected to affect
Swiss stocks on Thursday:
BANKS
Switzerland and Germany are close to clinching a revised
withholding tax deal after Swiss officials gave in to some
demands, Swiss weekly Handelszeitung wrote in an advance print
on Wednesday.
PETROPLUS
The holding and marketing arms of insolvent oil refiner
Petroplus have applied to a Swiss court for a six-month debt
moratorium to extend protection from creditors as the company
seeks to restructure debt, its administrator said on Wednesday.
TRANSOCEAN
A Brazilian federal prosecutor filed criminal charges on
Wednesday against Chevron and drill-rig operator Transocean for
a November oil spill.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Meyer Burger said net sales rose by 59 percent to
1.315 billion Swiss francs in 2011, but said it was cautious for
2012 given the continuing challenging market situation in
photovoltaics.
* Addex reports positive top line phase IIa data
for Dipraglurant in parkinson's disease levodopa-induced
dyskinesia (PD-LID)
ECONOMY
* Trade data for February is due at 0700 GMT
* SNB Board Member Jean-Pierre Danthine is due to speak at
the SNB's annual money market event at 1700 GMT.
