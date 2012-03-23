ZURICH, March 23 Swiss stocks are set to open
slightly higher on Friday, in line with other European bourses
as they edge ahead tentatively following losses in two of the
previous three sessions.
Swiss futures were 10 points higher at 6,150 points at 0705
GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
UBS
UBS has poached Bank of America Merrill Lynch's top
European dealmaker Andrea Orcel, the architect of many of the
region's biggest banking deals, to co-head its investment bank
with Carsten Kengeter.
ROCHE
* French drugmaker Sanofi said on Thursday that it had lost
an appeal in a patent-infringement case against Roche's unit
Genentech and U.S. biotech Biogen Idec over two
top-selling cancer treatments, Rituxan and Avastin.
* Roche will cut the price of two cancer drugs in India from
2013, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
CREDIT SUISSE
* Credit Suisse paid its Chief Executive Brady
Dougan 5.8 million Swiss francs last year, less than half his
12.8 million franc payday in 2010, after the Swiss bank's net
profit shrank 62 percent on the year and its stock dropped 41
percent.
* Credit Suisse is cooperating with a wide-ranging probe
into whether some investment banks manipulated Libor, a global
benchmark interest rate, the bank disclosed in its annual report
released Friday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Transocean Ltd. said on Thursday that Steven
Newman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will address
attendees at the Howard Weil Energy Conference in New Orleans.
* Richemont said Jan Rupert will relinquish his
responsibilities as Group Manufacturing Director with effect
from 1 April 2012, manufacturing strategy to be overseen by
deputy-CEO Richard Lepeu.
* Richemont also announces termination of extended
share buyback programme after buying back more than 12.6 million
shares.
* Sonova announces regionalization of
international sales department.
* gategroup, global provider of onboard products
and services, announced updated growth objectives through 2015.
*Interroll performed well during the 2011 financial
year and was able to enhance its market position worldwide.
* Oerlikon said it would record the sale of a
property for around 35 million francs as 'other income' in the
first quarter of 2012.
* SIX Exchange Regulation has granted exemption to Newave
Energy Holding from certain obligations stipulated by
the listing rules.
* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals reports strong 2011 financial and
operational results, says three drugs close to market, has
confident outlook for 2012.
* Leclanche SA names Christoph Cleve to the board
of directors, and says Juergen Diegruber is not available for
re-election.
ECONOMY
Switzerland is currently not in a state of deflation, Swiss
National Bank Board Member Jean-Pierre Danthine said at an event
for money market traders on Thursday.
The Swiss National Bank is committed to its cap on the Swiss
franc, Danthine also said, adding that policy makers stood ready
to take further steps if deflation risks in Switzerland required
them.
for other stocks