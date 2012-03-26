ZURICH, March 26 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
ROCHE
Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG is expected to
extend its $5.7 billion cash bid once again for U.S. gene
decoder Illumina on Monday.
UBS
Swiss bank UBS has named Matthew Odgers as head of
its Middle East, North Africa (MENA) investment banking
department, a source familiar with the matter said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Weatherford International Said it had appointed
John H. Briscoe as new CFO.
* bfw liegenschaften said Franz Jaeger, chairman of
the board of directors since 2007, will not stand for
re-election at the annual general meeting in April.
ECONOMY
