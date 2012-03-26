ZURICH, March 26 Swiss stocks are set to open
higher on Monday, in line with other European markets as
investors hunt for bargains after markets lost ground last week.
Swiss stock futures traded up 14 points at 6,154 points by
0757 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
ROCHE
Roche Holding AG extended its $5.7 billion cash bid
once again for U.S. gene decoder Illumina on Monday as
the Swiss drugmaker sticks to its tried and tested M&A strategy.
RICHEMONT
Swiss luxury goods group Richemont said on Monday
it has appointed Stanislas de Quercize to head up Cartier to
replace the retiring chief executive of the top of the range
jewellery and watch producer.
UBS
Swiss bank UBS has named Matthew Odgers as head of
its Middle East, North Africa (MENA) investment banking
department, a source familiar with the matter said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Weatherford International said it had appointed
John H. Briscoe as new CFO.
* bfw liegenschaften said Franz Jaeger, chairman of
the board of directors since 2007, will not stand for
re-election at its annual general meeting in April.
* The Federal Court of Lausanne has dismissed a challenge to
the validity and fairness of the exchange ratio applied in the
combination of the former Hiestand Holding AG and IAWS Group plc
under ARYZTA AG.
* New Value AG said the board of directors was
stepping down following the request of a main shareholder.
* Romande Energie posted a net loss of 235 million
Swiss francs in 2011, negatively impacted by income from
affiliated companies.
* LifeWatch AG said it has settled the civil
investigation with the Office of the Inspector General of the
U.S.Department of Health and Human Services and by the United
States Department of Justice.
ECONOMY
