ZURICH, March 26 Swiss stocks are set to open higher on Monday, in line with other European markets as investors hunt for bargains after markets lost ground last week.

Swiss stock futures traded up 14 points at 6,154 points by 0757 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

ROCHE

Roche Holding AG extended its $5.7 billion cash bid once again for U.S. gene decoder Illumina on Monday as the Swiss drugmaker sticks to its tried and tested M&A strategy.

For more, click on:

RICHEMONT

Swiss luxury goods group Richemont said on Monday it has appointed Stanislas de Quercize to head up Cartier to replace the retiring chief executive of the top of the range jewellery and watch producer.

For more, click on:

UBS

Swiss bank UBS has named Matthew Odgers as head of its Middle East, North Africa (MENA) investment banking department, a source familiar with the matter said.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Weatherford International said it had appointed John H. Briscoe as new CFO.

* bfw liegenschaften said Franz Jaeger, chairman of the board of directors since 2007, will not stand for re-election at its annual general meeting in April.

* The Federal Court of Lausanne has dismissed a challenge to the validity and fairness of the exchange ratio applied in the combination of the former Hiestand Holding AG and IAWS Group plc under ARYZTA AG.

* New Value AG said the board of directors was stepping down following the request of a main shareholder.

* Romande Energie posted a net loss of 235 million Swiss francs in 2011, negatively impacted by income from affiliated companies.

* LifeWatch AG said it has settled the civil investigation with the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S.Department of Health and Human Services and by the United States Department of Justice.

ECONOMY

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks