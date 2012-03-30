ZURICH, March 30 Swiss stocks are poised to open
slightly higher on Friday, mirroring other European bourses, as
investors wait to see whether euro zone finance ministers agree
to boost the bloc's bailout power at a meeting in Copenhagen.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen up 26 points at
6,098 points, according to Swiss futures index
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
ROCHE
Roche said patients with an aggressive type of
breast cancer lived longer after taking an experimental "armed
antibody" drug without the disease worsening than patients
taking a combination of GlaxoSmithKline drug Tykerb and
Roche's Xeloda.
TRANSOCEAN
Oil driller Transocean has committed "serious
violations" of maintenance and safety rules in Norwegian waters,
regulatory officials said on Thursday, two years after a
Transocean rig blew up in the Gulf of Mexico.
BANKS
A state premier from Germany's main opposition party, the
Social Democrats (SPD), signaled on Thursday a revised deal with
Switzerland on how to tax secret offshore accounts could soon be
finalised.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Orascom said group turnover halved in 2011 to
256.1 million Swiss francs, hit by political uprisings in the
Middle East and North Africa region and extraordinary
transactions.
* Cicor said it had recently secured large orders.
* Zurich Financial Services' Ordinary General
Meeting approved a dividend of 17 Swiss francs the election of
Josef Ackermann as new Chairman.
* Perfect Holding AG posted a net operating profit
of 0.5 million Swiss francs in 2011.
* Crealogix said sales fell 10 percent in the first
half of 2011/2012 to 25.3 million Swiss francs.
* Dottikon ES Holding AG has founded the U.S.
corporation DOTTIKON ES AMERICA, Inc. by April 1, 2012, to meet
the increasing requirements of business development in the USA.
* PubliGroupe signed a joint-venture agreement with
demand-side platform (DSP) provider MediaMath.
ECONOMY
* The leading KOF economic barometer is due at 0700 GMT
(0900 local time)
RESEARCH
* HSBC raises Meyer Burger to neutral from
underweight; cuts price target to 15 Swiss francs from 17 Swiss
francs.
* HSBC raises Holcim price target to 56 Swiss
francs from 46 Swiss francs; rating underweight.
