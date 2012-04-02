ZURICH, April 2 Swiss stocks are poised to open firmer on Monday, in line with markets across Europe, after better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data eased recent concerns about the country's economic outlook.

The Swiss stock futures pointed to a firmer open, trading 17 points at 6,142 points at 0717 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Barry Callebaut, the world's largest maker of chocolate products, said volume growth outpaced the worldwide chocolate market in the first half of its fiscal year despite challenging market conditions in parts of Europe.

For more, click on

TRANSOCEAN

A Brazilian prosecutor requested an injunction this week barring U.S. oil company Chevron and drill-rig operator Transocean from operating in Brazil as part of a record $10.9 billion environmental lawsuit over a November oil spill.

For more, click on:

BANKS

A Swiss decision to pursue German tax inspectors for industrial espionage is a sign of growing tension that could make it hard for both sides to secure parliamentary ratification of a deal preventing Germans dodging tax on their Swiss deposits.

For more, click on:

ACTELION

Actelion will no longer develop its asthma and seasonal allergic rhinitis drug setipiprant after a mid-stage and a late-stage trial failed to confirm efficacy findings made in earlier studies, dealing the Swiss biotech's pipeline another blow.

For related news, click on

NOVARTIS

Novartis lung drug QVA149 met its main goals in late-stage trials, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday, in the latest boost to its respiratory franchise.

For related news, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Gurit has agreed the continuation of supplies of prepreg materials for all Airbus aircraft types for the years 2012 and 2013 with an existing customer.

* DKSH said on Friday over-allotment (Greenshoe) option of DKSH shares were fully exercised.

* Repower : changes in the board of directors.

* Thomas & Betts' shareholders are to vote on the ABB merger on May 2

* Cosmo licenses its anti-androgen for certain topical applications.

* Acino adds blockbuster esomeprazole to its product portfolio.

* Actelion said on Monday Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare had granted approval for miglustat to treat Niemann-Pick type C disease.

* EFG International appoints new Head of Private Banking in the UK.

* The legal merger between Clariden Leu AG and Credit Suisse AG is complete as of today.

* Roche skin cancer treatment Zelboraf approved for reimbursement in Switzerland.

* Sonova Holding AG : Update on total amount of summons to pay.

ECONOMY

* Deutsche Bank's outgoing chief risk officer Hugo Baenziger is the favourite to become the third board member of the Swiss National Bank, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung said on Sunday, without citing any sources.

For more, click on:

* Swiss retail sales data are due at 0715 GMT

* Swiss PMI data are due at 0730 GMT

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks