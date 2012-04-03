The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

UBS AG named several executives to senior positions in the United States and Europe, in the latest move by the Swiss bank to rebuild its business after a massive trading scandal and departures by scores of bankers in recent years.

For more, click on

ROCHE

Illumina Inc said on Monday that its board unanimously rejected Roche Holding's increased offer to buy the genetic sequencing company for $51 per share, or about $6.7 billion, saying it dramatically undervalued the company.

For more, click on

PETROPLUS

Several interested parties have submitted offers for insolvent refiner Petroplus' Ingolstadt plant in Germany, a spokesman for the refinery's administrator said.

For more, click on

ABB

Fidelity Investments and ABB Inc violated federal law by causing ABB employees and retirees to pay excessive fees in their 401(k) plan, a U.S. judge has ruled.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*COMET Group: Stefan Moll appointed Head of X-Ray Systems

ECONOMY

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks