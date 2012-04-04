ZURICH, April 4 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

ROCHE

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said it has identified a new batch of counterfeit cancer drugs distributed in the United States.

The fake versions of Swiss drugmaker Roche's widely used cancer drug Avastin are labeled as Altuzan, which is the brand name that Avastin is sold under in Turkey, and do not contain the drug's active ingredient, bevacizumab.

TRANSOCEAN

A Brazilian federal prosecutor on Tuesday launched his second 20 billion real ($10.9 billion) lawsuit against U.S. oil company Chevron and driller Transocean.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse Group appointed two new heads of its oil and gas and power and renewables investment banking businesses for the Americas, according to a memo the bank sent out to its staff on Monday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Christian Orator to leave ZFS by the end of the year.

* Dufry AG to hold annual general meeting on May 2.

* Myriad Group AG board recommends extension of increased offer for Synchronica.

ECONOMY

