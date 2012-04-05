Zurich, April 5 Swiss stocks were poised to track European markets higher on Thursday after the previous session's losses triggered by a poor Spanish bond sale were seen as overdone.

The Swiss stock futures were up 30 points at 6,098 points at 0610 GMT. The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Swiss bank Credit Suisse said on Tuesday it had completed the repurchase of 4.7 billion Swiss francs ($5.12 billion)of its own debt as part of its efforts to comply with new global capital adequacy rules.

NEWRON

Italian drugmaker Newron has signed a strategic collaboration and licensing deal with Italian drugs and chemicals maker Zambon for its Parkinson's Disease drug safinamide, which involves it taking a 9.1 percent stake in Newron.

ORIDION

U.S. healthcare products and medical device maker Covidien said it would buy Israel-based Oridion Systems for about $300 million in cash.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ABB appoints Prith Banerjee to Executive Committee as Chief Technology Officer

* NEW VALUE AG : Write-off of the investment in Solar Industries AG

* Petroplus Announces Exemption from Certain Regulatory Reporting and Publicity Requirements

* Share Offer for Synchronica: Offer Declared Unconditional as to Acceptances

ECONOMY

* Swiss March inflation data due at 0715 GMT

