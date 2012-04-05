Zurich, April 5 Swiss stocks were poised to
track European markets higher on Thursday after the previous
session's losses triggered by a poor Spanish bond sale were seen
as overdone.
The Swiss stock futures were up 30 points at 6,098
points at 0610 GMT. The following are some of the main factors
expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Swiss bank Credit Suisse said on Tuesday it had
completed the repurchase of 4.7 billion Swiss francs ($5.12
billion)of its own debt as part of its efforts to comply with
new global capital adequacy rules.
NEWRON
Italian drugmaker Newron has signed a strategic
collaboration and licensing deal with Italian drugs and
chemicals maker Zambon for its Parkinson's Disease drug
safinamide, which involves it taking a 9.1 percent stake in
Newron.
ORIDION
U.S. healthcare products and medical device maker Covidien
said it would buy Israel-based Oridion Systems
for about $300 million in cash.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* ABB appoints Prith Banerjee to Executive
Committee as Chief Technology Officer
* NEW VALUE AG : Write-off of the investment in
Solar Industries AG
* Petroplus Announces Exemption from Certain
Regulatory Reporting and Publicity Requirements
* Share Offer for Synchronica: Offer Declared Unconditional
as to Acceptances
ECONOMY
* Swiss March inflation data due at 0715 GMT
