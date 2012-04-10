ZURICH, April 10 Swiss stocks were set to open
sharply lower on Tuesday, tracking other European stocks
following a drop on Wall Street over disappointing U.S. monthly
jobs data.
The Swiss stock futures were down 66 points at
6,013 points at 0605 GMT. The following are some of the main
factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
ROCHE
Illumina, which Roche is seeking to buy,
recommended on Monday that stockholders reject Roche's offer.
For more, click on
BANKS
The finance minister of the German state of
Baden-Wuerttemberg is prepared to pay for more data on Germans
who may have dodged taxes and stashed money in secret Swiss
accounts, he told a newspaper in an interview on Sunday.
SWISS LIFE
The head of insurer Swiss Life believes mergers and
acquisitions are difficult at the moment, with little
opportunities in the Swiss market, a newspaper quoted him as
saying on Saturday.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swatch Group SA says Roland Streule retires from
executive management board
* Law Office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces Investigation
of Weatherford International, Ltd.
* STMicroelectronics Statement on Arbitration Award
ECONOMY
* The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally
adjusted 3.2 percent in March from 3.4 percent in the previous
month. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate
stood at 3.1 percent, unchanged from the previous month.
* The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was offering
a 1.5 percent bond maturing in 2042 and a 2 percent bond
maturing in 2021 in a tender.
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks